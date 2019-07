Sonja Horn takes the helm at Entra

Listed Norwegian company Entra has appointed Sonja Horn as the company’s new CEO. She replaces Arve Regland who has left the company to join Fredensborg as CFO.

Prior to taking the helm at the company Sonja Horn has held several management positions at Entra since 2013, most recently as EVP for property management. Before joining the company, she has worked with in banking and real estate.

”Entra is a unique company with expertise throughout the value chain. I am very pleased with the confidence the board has shown me and look forward to contribute further in the development of Entra together with all my colleagues”, says Sonja Horn in a press release.

Sverrir Thór