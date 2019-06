WeWork to open Copenhagen facility in 2020

Coworking giant WeWork has signed a lease agreement for 7,500 sq.m. in Copenhagen’s meat packing district (Kødbyen) where it will open its first Danish operation mid-2020.

It will be the company’s second facility in the Nordics following the Stockholm one that opened earlier this week.

