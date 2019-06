Vasakronan swoops on SEK 563 million office property

Vasakronan has acquired the property Juvelen, a new office development in Uppsala, from Skanska for SEK 563 million. The property has a LFA of roughly 8,600 sq.m. of which 7,800 sq.m. are office areas and the remaining 800 sq.m. are commercial areas.

”The acquisition of Juvelen is a good addition to our portfolio”, comments Vasakronan CEO Fredrik Wirdenius in a press release.

The property is fully let and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019. Estimated closing is in December.

