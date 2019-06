Skanska sells ECHA HQ to Hansainvest

Textstorlek +

- Dela med andra Tweet MAILA PRINTA PDF TAGGAR ECHA Hansainvest Nordanö Skanska

In a second large divestment this week, Skanska has sold an office development in Helsinki to German Hansainvest Real Assets for EUR 135 million.

The property will house the future headquarters of ECHA, the European Chemicals Agency, and will be completed before the end of 2019. It comprises eight levels and a total LFA of 17,700 sq.m.

Transfer of ownership is scheduled for January 2020. Nordanö advised Skanska in the transaction.

Fastighetsnytt