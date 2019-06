Significant slowdown in Finnish transactions market

The total transaction volumes in the Finnish market, in the period January through, amounts to EUR 1.8 billion according to new statistics presented by market intelligence company KTI. This is significantly lower than the EUR 2.8 billion in the corresponding period in 2018, according to KTI’s newsletter Finnish Property News.

”Office properties have been the most traded property sector so far in 2019, accounting for some 31% of the total volume. Retail properties have accounted for approx. 26% of the total volume, followed by care properties (21%). Some 43% of all transactions has been carried out by foreign investors”, KTI writes.

Sverrir Thór