Nuveen to expand Nordic investment scope

Global property investor Nuveen Real Estate has decided to develop its investment strategy to include a bigger number of sectors in its asset portfolios. Moreover, the company strengthens its team in the Nordics with three new hires in Sweden and Finland in order to further develop current investments and implement the new diversified strategy in the region.

According to a press release, Nuveen has primarily focused on office, retail and logistic assets but as a result of the diversification, the company will also invest in student housing, residentials, community service properties and hotels. Prioritised cities in the Nordic region are Stockholm, Göteborg, Copenhagen, Helsinki and Oslo.

Nuveen has hired Anna Forsberg to the role of Senior Leasing Manager in Finland. Prior to joining the company, she was a Senior Analyst at JLL. The company has also hired Niklas Lahtinen to the role as analyst in Sweden and it is currently in the process of expanding the Swedish operations with a leasing manager.

