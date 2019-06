NREP acquires SEK 493 million resi development

NREP has acquired a residential development in Uppsala from Besqab. Upon completion in 2022, the property will consist of 253 rental flats. The deal is valued at SEK 493 million.

The residential property will be erected in Ultuna Trädgårdsstad in Uppsala, about 60 km north of Stockholm. Building will commence during the summer.

”As part of NREP’s ambition to be a leading Nordic player in residential, senior care properties and logistics, we are delighted to have made this deal with Besqab. It is an imporant first step in building a long-term portfolio of residentials in Sweden”, Rickard S. Dahlberg, founder and partner of NREP, commented.

