Niam acquires Helsinki office property for SEK 315 million

Niam has acquired a recently completed office property in Aviapolis, outside Helsinki, from Skanska. The price in the transaction is SEK 315 million.

The 8,000 sq.m. property is located close to a pair of properties Niam acquired, also from Skanska, in March 2017.

”The Helsinki office market stays attractive for investing in properties and we believe it will grow even stronger going forward,” Niam CEO Fredrik Jonsson comments in a press release.

