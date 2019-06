Klövern taps bond market for SEK 700 million

Klövern has issued a 4-year non-secured SEK 700 million bond. The security is issued under a programme of SEK 2.5 billion.

Date of maturity is in June 2023 and the bond has a floating rate coupon of Stibor 3M plus 425 bps. The proceeds will be used for general purposes.

Oskar von Bahr