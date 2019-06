Jeudan acquires Copenhagen properties for DKK 510 million

Danish listed property company Jeudan has made a DKK 510 million investment in central Copenhagen, bringing the total value of the company’s property stock to almost DKK 25 billion. According to estatemedia.dk, Jeudan acquired five properties, offices and residentials.

”The investments are in line with our strategy, we aim to be a preferred partner in Copenhagen with office premises and residentials in central Copenhagen”, CEO Per W. Hallgren comments.

When it comes to acquisitions, Jeudan has been passive for a while as the supply of properties has been limited but according to Hallgren, the market is picking up pace.

