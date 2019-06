Hemsö enters schuldschein market

Hemsö has made its first transaction in the German schuldschein market with a EUR 75 million issue of a Namensschuldverschreibung.

In a press release, Hemsö writes that the loan documentation corresponds to that of its EMTN programme albeit subject to German law. It is a non-secured bullet loan with a 20-year term to maturity and fixed rate of 2.02 per cent per annum.

“The Schuldschein loan will further broaden our investor base by reaching investors who require documentation based on German law. This loan will also meet Hemsö’s ambition to reduce the financial risk with long-term funding,” says Jonas Rosengren, Group Treasurer at Hemsö.

