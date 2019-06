Hemsö divests portfolio for SEK 1.2 billion to SBB

Hemsö has divested a portfolio of 14 community service properties in Sweden to SBB Norden for SEK 1.2 billion. The properties are located in the Stockholm region as well as in the western parts of the country.

The portfolio consists of seven care properties, five schools and two elderly care homes. It has a total leasable floor area of 56,000 sq.m., an average remaining term of 6.8 years and the annual rental income is SEK 79.7 million.

Transfer of ownership took place on May 27th.

