Corum Origin invests in Finnish retail

French investor Corum Origin SCPI has acquired two retail properties in Finnish cities Hämeenlnna and Kajaani from Fastighets AB Esmero Retail Property. Both properties are leased to K-Citymarket, owned by Finnish retail giant Kesko Group, and comprise 9,000 sq.m. and 10,000 sq.m. respectively in leasable floor area.

Newsec and Castrén & Snellman Attorneys acted as advisors to the seller in the transaction.

It is Corum’s second acquisition in Finland in six months as the fund manager acquired a hotel portfolio for EUR 72 million in December.

