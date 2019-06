Balder makes SEK 800 million acquisition

Listed Swedish entity Balder has acquired a portfolio entailing hotels, offices, logistics and residentials in Göteborg for approximately SEK 800 million. The seller is an anonymous private investor.

In total, the portfolio has a total leasable floor area of 55,000 sq.m. and the annual rental income amounts to SEK 60 million, according to a press release from Balder.

