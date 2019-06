Balder issues first green bond

Balder has issued its first sustainable bond. It is a non-secured bond with a nominal value of SEK 1 billion and is issued under the company’s green bond framework.

It has a maturity term of five years and a floating rate coupon of Stibor 3M plus 158 bps.

The proceeds will be used as stipulated in the green bond framework, the company writes in a press release.

