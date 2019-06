AXA IM acquires EUR 174 million resi portfolio in Copenhagen

In the largest transaction of the year in the Danish market, AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets have acquired a residential portfolio in Copenhagen for EUR 174 million. The portfolio comprises 396 flats, divided on four properties and all located in Ørestad on the south side of Copenhagen, not far from Kastrup Airport.

The seller is local player Bellakvarter A/S.

” Totaling 36,200 sqm, the modern apartments of varying sizes have been purpose built for the rental market, while the majority of units benefit from a private terrace or balcony, with designated bike and car parking for residents of the scheme. The three standing assets, completed between 2018 and 2019, are almost fully occupied, while the city’s growing demand for rental stock bodes well for tenant interest in the one that remains under construction, due to complete within the next 12 months”, AXA IM writes in a press release.

Fredrik Söderlund, Country Head, Nordic region at AXA IM, comments:

“We continue to grow our Nordic assets under management, as the supportive underlying economic fundamentals have established the region as one of Europe’s key real estate markets. This latest investment forms part of a high-quality scheme in a well-connected and desirable location that benefits from increasing occupier demand and attractive underlying market dynamics.”

The seller was advised by Colliers International.

Sverrir Thór