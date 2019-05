Vonovia proceeds with delisting of Victoria Park

Vonovia has raised its stake in Victoria Park to over 90 per cent by excersising call options and now intends to initiate a compulsory acquisition procedure to take control of remaining shares and delist the Swedish company.

Just over a year ago, on May 3rd, 2018, Vonovia announced a takeover bid for Victoria Park. As a part of that, the company acquired call options for 10 per cent of Victoria Park from Danir and Ninalpha.

Before using the options Vonovia had control of 81.4 per cent of all shares in Victoria which means that once the 10 per cent have been taken in, the German resi giant owns 91.4 per cent of the shares, enabling a compulsory takeover bid of remaining shares.

Oskar von Bahr