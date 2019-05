Tristan makes EUR 57 million acquisition in Oslo

Tristan Capital Partners’ fund EPISO 4 has acquired three multi-let office buildings in Oslo for EUR 57 million. The acquisition is made in cooperation with local partner Malling & Co. Project Finance and the seller is Tveten Park AS.

Located just outside the Oslo city centre, the buildings comprise a total LFA of 30,533 sq.m., which according to a press release is primarily leased office space and a well performing grocery store.

It is Tristan’s second large acquisition in Oslo in a few months as the company acquired Helsfyr Atrium last October. The transaction was made off market with Malling & Co. as buyside advisor.

“Ole Delviks Vei 2, 4 & 6 is an attractive investment opportunity given the ongoing redevelopment in the Bryn and Helsfyr areas, which we believe will further increase the attractiveness of these submarkets. Together with the Malling team, we have identified several value creation initiatives that we will be focussing and executing on going forward. As the Bryn area is part of one of Oslo’s largest city development projects, we believe that our project has attractive residual value opportunities”, Anne-Jan Jager, Director at Tristan Capital Partners, commented.

Sverrir Thór