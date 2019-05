SLP acquires logistics property

Logistics vehicle SLP, recently founded by a group of high-profile Swedish property investors, has acquired a logistics property in Ljungby, south Sweden. The property has an LFA of 40,000 sq.m. of which 40 per cent is leased to PostNord. The annual rental income amounts to roughly SEK 40 million.

”We are happy to acquire a large property that is well-located along the E4. The property has a good initial cash flow and excellent opportunities for value add investments”, Peter Strand, board chairman at SLP comments in a press release.

Transfer of ownership will occur in June.

Fastighetsnytt