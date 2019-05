Skanska appoints Head of Media Relations

Skanska has appointed Jacob Birkeland as the companies new Head of Media Relations. Prior to joining the company, he held the position of Group Head of Press and Public Affairs at Bonava.

He has also worked for Samsung and as Head of Press to the Swedish minister of trade.

Sverrir Thór