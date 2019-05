SBB Norden makes first investments in Denmark

SBB Norden continues the cross-border expansion of its operations. The company has signed a declaration of intent to acquire six properties in the Copenhagen and Aarhus regions. In total, the properties have an LFA of roughly 34,000 sq.m. and a total annual rental income of SEK 39 million.

The net operating income amounts to SEK 36 million and the average remaining contract duration is nine years. All tenants in the portfolio are government funded operations and according to a press release from SBB, all properties are located in attractive locations, close to infrastructure.

Closing is expected to take place in the summer of 2019 and SBB has already gained access to a 3,400 sq.m. school property in Copenhagen.

The company was advised by Rubik Properties and Bech-Bruun law firm.

Sverrir Thór