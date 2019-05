Savills IM acquires Helsingborg retail property

Savills IM, on behalf of its fund Savills IM Nordic III – Retail has acquired a retail property in central Helsingborg. The property has a total LFA of 7,800 sq.m. and is located at Kullagatan and entails shops, restaurants and a gym.

“The Nordic retail market is favoured by a stable GDP growth, low unemployment and growing household consumption which in turn favours retail. The trend is that both local and international brands wish to open in the region. The ongoing transformation of retail creates an uncertainty among many investors which leads to a favourable pricing of retail properties,” Peter Broström, Head of Nordics at Savills IM comments.

Following the transaction, the fund owns seven retail properties in Sweden. It has reached half its target size of EUR 500 million in property value

Fastighetsnytt