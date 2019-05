Nyfosa prepares for further growth

Nyfosa has issued a three-year non-secured bond with a nominal value of SEK 750 million. The proceeds from the transaction will partly be used to help the company reach its growth target of 20 per cent per year and a property value of SEK 25 billion.

The bond is issued within a framework of up to SEK 1.5 billion with a maturity date in May 2019. The coupon is has a floating rate of Stibor 3M plus 375 bps.

“The proceeds from the bond issue will be used to strengthen the company’s financial position and general corporate purposes, including to increase acquisition readiness and strengthen the conditions for reaching Nyfosa’s growth target”, Nyfosa writes in a press release.

Oskar von Bahr