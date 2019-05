Nyfosa acquires retail properties for SEK 470 million

Nyfosa has acquired two retail properties located in Västerås and Borås for roughly SEK 470 million. The seller is pension insurance company Alecta.

In total, the two properties have an LFA of 40,400 sq.m. and the annual rental revenue amounts to SEK 42.6 million. Among the tenants are well-known Swedish brands such as Ahlsell, Plantagen, Citygross and Jula.

”This transaction fits us well. The properties contribute with good revenue and are located in regions in which we have strong faith. Moreover, there is potential to add new tenants in Västerås,” Nyfosa COO Stina Lindh Hök comments in a press release.

Closing is scheduled on June 1st.

