Hemfosa issues SEK 1.3 billion green bond

Hemfosa has issued a senior non-secured green bond amounting to SEK 1.3 billion. The bond matures on May 16th, 2022, and has a floating coupon of Stibor 3M plus 240 bps.

The proceeds will be used in accordance with Hemfosas green framework which means financing or refinancing of sustainable assets.

Oskar von Bahr