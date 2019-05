GLL buys Sweco’s Finnish HQ from Sponda

German fund manager, GLL Real Estate Partners, on behalf of its fund GLL Pan European Property Fund has acquired the Finnish headquarters of engineering giant Sweco. The 20,000 sq.m. property was sold by Blackstone owned Sponda, for an undisclosed price. The property is located in the Pasila district.

Castrén & Snellman law firm advised the buyer in the transaction and funding.

Sverrir Thór