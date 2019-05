FastPartner issues SEK 800 million bond

FastPartner has issued a non-secured bond with a nominal value of SEK 800 million and a maturity time of four years. The loan carries a coupon of Stibor 3M plus 245 bps and matures in May 2023.

Investor interest was high and the company could have borrowed SEK 1.6 billion in the transaction, according to a press release. The proceeds will be used to refinance an outstanding bond and acquisitions.

Oskar von Bahr