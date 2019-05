Fabege in SEK 1.6 billion office transaction

Fabege has agreed to sell the property Pelaren 1 in Söderstaden, Stockholm, to KPA Pension for SEK 1.6 billion. The 21,500 sq.m. office property is a multi-tenant building with mobile operator 3 as the single largest tenant. 3 leases roughly 70 per cent of the LFA according to a press release.

The building was completed last autumn and is located opposite Tele2 Arena and Globen. It is environmentally certified as BREEAM-SE Very Good. Catella acted as transaction adviser.

“The sale is consistent with Fabege’s overriding strategy of divesting fully developed properties and creating new value by continuing to generate development rights in attractive growth areas in Stockholm. The property transaction is being completed as a corporate sale with an underlying property value of SEK 1,608m,” Fabege writes in its press release.

Sverrir Thór