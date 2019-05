Entra borrows NOK 1.6 billion in green bond issue

In a green bond transaction, Entra has borrowed NOK 1.6 billion by issuing two different bonds. The first bond is a six year floating rate bond maturing in May 2025 has a coupon of Nibor 3M plus 83 bps. In the first tranche issue the company borrowed NOK 700 million.

The second bond is a seven year fixed rate bond maturing in May 2026 amounting to NOK 900 million. It carries a coupon of 2.79 per cent per annum.

According to a press release from Entra, the proceeds of the issue are earmarked for the property Fredrik Selmers Vei 4 in Oslo, which is a BREEAM In-Use Excellent certified building.

