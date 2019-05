DWS acquires Finnish resi portfolio

Deutsche Bank asset management arm DWS has acquired a residential property portfolio of 542 apartments from Finnish construction group Lehto. The six properties located in different growth markets will be completed in 2019 and 2020.

The properties are located in Espoo, Turku, Kirkkonummi, Riihimäki and Jyväskylä and the price will not be disclosed. It will however, be dependent on the rent level and the number of apartments let at delivery of each property.

Sverrir Thór