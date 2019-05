Castellum divests industry properties

Textstorlek +

- Dela med andra Tweet MAILA PRINTA PDF TAGGAR Castellum

Castellum has divested a pair of industry properties in Vaggeryd in the southwest of Sweden to Millenium Fastigheter. The properties have a total LFA of 13,500 sq.m. and a land area of 60,000 sq.m.

A&P Fastighetstransaktioner brokered the deal on behalf of Castellum.

Fastighetsnytt