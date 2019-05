Balder drops Moody’s

Balder has decided to end its cooperation with Moody’s and going forward the property company will only be rated by S&P.

”The fact that we conclude the collaboration with Moody’s depends primarily on the fact that the quality of their rating has declined recently and also because we are of the opinion that a rating from S&P is sufficient”, Balder writes in a press release.

Recently, S&P confirmed its BBB issuer rating with a stable outlook for Balder.

Oskar von Bahr