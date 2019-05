Amasten acquires SEK 3 billion portfolio

First North listed Swedish property company Amasten has signed a declaration of intent to acquire Urbano, a SEK 3 billion vehicle owned by ICA-handlarnas Förbund. The transaction almost doubles the size of Amasten.

If the deal closes, ICA-handlarnas Förbund will become the largest shareholder of Amasten as payment will be made in new shares worth about SEK 1 billion.

According to the DOI, the seller will negotiate with Amasten exclusively about the sale of all shares in Urbano.

The vehicle sold owns residential properties in Nynäshamn, Nyköping, Upplands Väsby, Örebro, Växjö and Gävle. The portfolio comprises 2,600 flats.

