Wihlborgs makes SEK 1.2 billion acquisition in Helsingborg

Listed company Wihlborgs acquires two properties in downtown Helsingborg. The properties have a total LFA of 51,000 sq.m. and the value of the transaction is SEK 1.2 billion. The seller is Alecta.

Together, the properties form what is locally known as Tretornfabriken, previously the main factory of well-known Swedish brand Tretorn.

Today, the buildings are primarily used as office and educational premises. Among major tenants are IKEA IT, The University of Lund, The City of Helsingborg and CapGemini.

“The acquisition is an important part of our continued growth in Helsingborg. We see a healthy demand and our existing office properties in Helsingborg are essentially fully let. With this addition, we can help both current and new customers develop their operations,” says Ulrika Hallengren, CEO of Wihlborgs Fastigheter, in a press release.

The annual rental value is SEK 95 million and the properties are 97 per cent let.

“Helsingborg is an active and attractive city that’s at the forefront of areas including business climate, digitisation and the environment. The city is heading toward an exciting future and we’re pleased to be able to contribute to development both through expanding the properties we’ve now acquired and through creating new, attractive office space in Prisma in Oceanhamnen. We’re also confident that the renovations at Helsingborg C will contribute to positive development in the city,” Ulrika Hallengren continues.

Alecta was advised by CBRE.

