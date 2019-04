Wihlborgs divests SEK 1.4 billion property

Wihlborgs has divested the property Landsdomaren 6 in Lund to Intea Fastigheter for a price of SEK 1.4 billion. The 27,500 sq.m. property is fully let to Region Skåne, which operates psychiatric care on the premises, on a 20-year lease agreement expiring in May 2033. Annual rental income is SEK 65 million.

“This is a fully developed property with a long lease and with limited potential to continue adding value. The sale of the property means we can free up resources and focus on developing properties where we can create new value and new opportunities,” says Ulrika Hallengren, CEO of Wihlborgs Fastigheter, in a press release.

Closing of the deal will take place on May 31st.

Fastighetsnytt