Vasakronan CEO to step down

Vasakronan CEO Fredrik Wirdenius has decided to step down, the company announced this week. The search for a new CEO will begin immediately and Wirdenius will remain with the company until a replacement is found.

“Under Fredrik’s guidance, Vasakronan has shown that sustainability and profitability go hand-in-hand. I think most people would agree that the development we have seen is proof that modern leadership can result in something unique. Return on equity, which is part of the Swedish pension scheme, has outperformed the market for the entire period of his tenure”, commented chairman of the board Ulrika Francke in a press release.

According to Wirdenius himself, the decision to step down after 11 years was not easy.

“I believe that all companies benefit from CEOs not staying to long. This company is well-positioned for the future and I think that whoever takes over will be impressed by the knowhow the company possesses”, he said.

Fredrik Wirdenius joined AP Fastigheter in 2008 and led the company’s takeover of and merger with old Vasakronan. Prior to joining the company, he worked for Skanska.

Sverrir Thór