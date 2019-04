Sweden: Unprecedented transaction volumes in Q1

During the first quarter of 2019, properties worth SEK 42 billion changed hands and over the past twelve months turnover in the Swedish market amounts to SEK 175 billion. According to a report from Savills, the market for property in Sweden remains very strong.

The number of deals struck was roughly 10 per cent lower than average during the quarter, implying a dominance of larger single asset and portfolio transactions. The average deal size amounted to SEK 385 million which is in line with earlier records. In comparison, last year’s average deal size was SEK 260 million.

Roughly SEK 18 billion, 44 per cent of the total volume, were cross-border deals and the foreign investors have been active in all asset classes.

“International investors are attracted by the benign economic development in Sweden, one of the most liquid property markets in Europe and it is likely that the uncertainty concerning Brexit has made Sweden and the Nordics even more attractive for investment,” says Peter Wiman, Head of analysis, at Savills Sweden.

Office properties accounted for 29 per cent of the transaction volumes in Q1 and logistics and warehouse for 28 per cent. Residentials, the largest segment in 2018, accounted for just below 25 per cent of the market.

