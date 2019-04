Stefan Dahlbo appointed new CEO of Fabege

The board of Fabege has appointed Stefan Dahlbo as the company’s new president and CEO. He will take over from Christian Hermelin who announced his intention to step down a few months ago.

Stefan Dahlbo is currently the CEO of investment company Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Holding and has been a member of the board of Fabege as well as Wihlborgs and Klövern.

”We at the Board believe that Stefan Dahlbo is an excellent person to take over the leadership and development of Fabege. He knows both the real estate industry and the capital market very well. Several of us on the Board have worked with Stefan previously and have great confidence in him”, commented Jan Litborn, chairman of the board of Fabege in a press release.

Dahlbo will take over the helm at Fabege as soon as possible.

”I am very happy and proud of the trust the board now gives me. It is a dynamic and very successful company that I look forward to becoming a part of”, said Stefan Dahlbo.

Fastighetsnytt