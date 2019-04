Sells DnB HQ for SEK 4.9 billion

In one of the largest transactions in the Nordics so far this year, SBB has divested the DnB Bank headquarters in Oslo to DnB Liv. The property, with an LFA of 49,000 sq.m., is fully let to DnB Bank and the price amounts to SEK 4.9 billion. SBB acquired the property in March 2017 for SEK 4.5 billion.

As a result of the sale, SBB is able to reduce its senior and junior debt significantly and the annual interest expense reduction amounts to circa SEK 139 million. The average interest rate of the loans amortised is 4 per cent per annum.

The duration of the current lease agreement is until June 2027 and the annual rental income of the property is SEK 205 million.

The transaction is scheduled to close on April 30th. DnB Næringsmegling and Selmer law firm advised SBB.

