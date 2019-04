Schlumberger Norwegian HQ sold for NOK 230 million

A syndicate set up by Norwegian corporate finance advisor Njord Securities has acquired the Norwegian headquarters of American oilfield services giant Schlumberger outside Stavanger.

The price amounted to NOK 230 million according to a Linkedin entry by Newsec, which brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller, Norwegian developer Stadsporten.

Sverrir Thór