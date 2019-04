SBB invests EUR 142 million in Finland

SBB has agreed to acquire a portfolio of 48 senior living properties, pre-schools and care properties in Finland. The transaction amounts to EUR 142 million and the seller is a fund managed by eQ.

The bulk of the portfolio, 27 properties, are senior living homes and they account for roughly 70 per cent of the rental income. Eleven properties are pre-schools and the remaining ten are care properties.

The average remaining contract duration is nine years and all properties are fully let. In total, the LFA amounts to 50,000 sq.m. Annual rental income is EUR 9.1 million and the net operating income EUR 8.6 million.

The deal will be closed on April 29th. SBB finances the acquisition with equity and bank loans.

JLL advised the seller.

