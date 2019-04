SBB heading for investment grade

Textstorlek +

- Dela med andra Tweet MAILA PRINTA PDF TAGGAR Fitch Ratings S&P SBB

Both S&P and Fitch have announced that they intend to assign an investment grade rating to SBB. The rating, BBB-, will be assigned to the company if it completes the issue of a EUR 300 million hybrid bond.

SBB’s current rating is BB+ and the hybrid bond is expected to raise the rating by two notches.

The proceeds from the bond transaction will primarily be used to reduce the company’s current secured debt.

Oskar von Bahr