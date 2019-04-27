-
Riksbank leaves repo rate unchanged
As economic outlook appears gloomier than before and inflation seems to fall short of the target for some time ahead, Swedish Riksbank has reassessed its inflation forecast going forward and indicated that a hike of the repo rate might be delayed until the end of this year or the beginning of 2020. As expected, the Riksbank decided to leave the repo rate unchanged at -0.25 per cent this week.
“Unexpectedly low inflation both in Sweden and abroad, low interest rates abroad and uncertainty over global developments emphasise that there is a need to proceed with caution in monetary policy. The Executive Board has decided to hold the repo rate unchanged at –0.25 per cent and assesses that the rate will remain at this level for a somewhat longer period of time than was forecast in February. The repo rate is expected to be raised again towards the end of the year or at the beginning of next year. Increases in the repo rate thereafter are expected to occur at a somewhat slower pace, compared with the assessment in February”, the bank writes in its press release.
Moreover, the bank’s executive board has decided to extend its QE programme and purchase government bonds for a nominal value of SEK 45 billion from July 2019 to December 2020.
“This corresponds to around half of the principal payments and coupons that the Riksbank will receive from the bond portfolio during this period. The purchases will take place in order to maintain an appropriate level of holdings and the Riksbank’s presence in the market,” the bank writes.
Sverrir Thór
Nationalstat eller gemenskap?
Politik, Samhälle Oenighet kring migrationspolitiken och växande högerkrafter samtidigt som britterna bunkrar varor i väntan på Brexit. Utmaningarna för EU är minst sagt stora. Frågan är om nationalstaten är påväg tillbaka?
Sweco rekryterar från Skanska och Coor
Rekrytering Sweco rekryterar Katarina Grönwall, närmast från Skanska, som kommunikationsdirektör. Samtidigt utses Olof Stålnacke, närmast på Coor, till finanschef.
Renoverar Rosenbad för halv miljard
Fastighetsmarknad Statens Fastighetsverk har gett Arcona i uppdrag att renovera regeringskvarteren Rosenbad. Kontraktet är värt 500 miljoner kronor.
Turbinen hyr ut i Jordbro
Uthyrning Turbinen hyr ut till JOAB i fastigheten Jordbromalm 6:4, belägen i Jordbro i södra Stockholm. Uthyrningen omfattar totalt 2500 kvadratmeter.
Ny hyresgäst i Bredden
Uthyrning Profi Fastigheter hyr ut 1200 kvadratmeter till In & Finn i köpcentret Bredden, i Stockholm. Tillträde sker i augusti.
Hansen Vikström lämnar Fabege
Rekrytering Fabeges vice vd, Klaus Hansen Vikstöm, lämnar anställningen på bolaget och övergår till en konsultroll från och med maj.
Christer Larsson lämnar – ersättare klar
Rekrytering, Syd Christer Larsson lämnar jobbet som stadsbyggnadsdirektör i Malmö i sommar. Marcus Horning, som idag har motsvarande roll i grannkommunen Lund, föreslås bli hans efterträdare.
Convendum växer i Stockholm
Uthyrning Convendum har tecknat två nya hyresavtal om totalt 11 200 kvadratmeter i Stockholm. Bolaget utökar sin etablering i Umami Park, i Sundbyberg och hyr ytterligare 6200 kvadratmeter. Dessutom etablerar bolaget en ny enhet om 5000 kvadratmeter på Kungsholmen.
