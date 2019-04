Prologis acquires SEK 3.8 billion logistics portfolio

Swedish pension fund Alecta and logistics developer Bockasjö have sold their joint venture logistics vehicle Logistikfastigheter Sverige to Prologis. The vehicle entails 11 properties with a total LFA of almost 300,000 sq.m. and the price amounts to SEK 3.8 billion making it the largest transaction YTD in Sweden.

According to a press release from Prologis, the properties are located in the four strongest logistics markets in Sweden, and over 70 percent of the portfolio in Stockholm and Göteborg.

“The quality of these assets in this strong market, the solid and diverse customer base and the fact that the buildings are very complementary to our existing portfolio represents a solid strategy for building long-term value,” says Bram Verhoeven, senior vice president, regional head, Prologis Northern Europe.

The portfolio was acquired by Prologis European Logistics Fund (PELF).

Prologis was advised by JLL and DLA Piper in the transaction while Cushman & Wakefield advised the sellers.

Fastighetsnytt