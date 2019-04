Podcasts: Atrium Ljungberg, Diös, Kungsleden and Wihlborgs

The income statement season is now well underway and thus far, Fastighetsnytt’s IR podcast has interviewed representatives from four prominent listed companies about their Q1 reports. These are:

Martin Lindqvist, CFO, Atrium Ljungberg

Knut Rost, CEO, Diös Fastigheter

Biljana Pehrsson, CEO, Kungsleden

Ulrika Hallengren, CEO, Wihlborgs