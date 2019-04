NCC receives SEK 1.5 billion order in Copenhagen

NCC has been contracted to build 233 new residential units on the artificial island Kronløbsøen outside Copenhagen. The development is commissioned by Kronløbsøen Projekt P/S, owned by the Copenhagen port authority, PensionDanmark and Nordkranen, and it is worth SEK 1.5 billion.

Upon completion, estimated in 2023, the six level property will to entail 63,600 sq.m.

