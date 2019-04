Large shareholder divests nearly all Klövern shares

Arvid Svensson Invest has sold nearly all its shares in the listed property company. According to a major shareholder notification to the Swedish FSA, Arvid Svensson sold 66.3 million A and B shares in Klövern and retains only 685,122 preferred shares.

Before the transaction, Arvid Svensson was the fourth largest shareholder of Klövern and Fredrik Svensson, chairman of Arvid Svensson, was previously the chairman of Klövern.

The value of the stake sold was approximately SEK 850 million.

Sverrir Thór