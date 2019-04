Deputy CEO to leave Fabege

Klaus Hansen Vikström, Deputy CEO and Head of Business Development of Fabege, will step down and as of May he will take on a consultantancy role at the company.

As such, he will among other things focus on the development of Flemingsberg but he will also be able to take on other assignments.

Till further notice, Vikström will remain as Deputy CEO. His decision to leave employment at Fabege comes a few months after the resignation of CEO Christian Hermelin.

