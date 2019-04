Deka acquires Ingelsta from Aberdeen Standard for SEK 680 million

Aberdeen Standard Investments has divested Ingelsta Retail Park in Norrköping to Deka Immobilien for SEK 680 million. It is the second acquistion made by Deka in Sweden in a short time, as the company acquired Länna Market last October, also from Aberdeen Standard.

Ingelsta is a shopping centre located adjacent to the E4 motorway in the outskirts of Norrköping. The property has a total LFA of 37,000 sq.m. and it was acquired by Standard Life in the summer of 2016 for SEK 526 million.

Cushman & Wakefield advised Aberdeen Standard on the transaction while PwC was the advisor of Deka.

Fastighetsnytt