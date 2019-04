CapMan hires investment director in Denmark

Finland based Nordic asset manager CapMan has hired Robert Feldt to the position of investment director in Denmark. According to a press release from CapMan, he brings a vast experience from real estate transactions to the company joining from his own advisory company Exeldt Advisory.

Prior to that, Feldt was head of AM and Legal at Euro Ejendomme.

Sverrir Thór